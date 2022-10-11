Illegal firearms investigation leads to 2 arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two men are under arrest after an illegal firearms investigation in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a search warrant was executed on a Fernald Street home on Friday, October 7, during which a loaded, large-capacity “ghost gun” was seized from 18-year-old Timothy Grant.

The target of the investigation, 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, was also secured and inside his home, investigators reportedly found eight additional large-capacity magazines and over 250 rounds of various ammunition.

Both Grant and Johnson are facing several gun-related charges.

Walsh added that Johnson was arrested in December 2020 on gun charges and was out on bail on that case at the time of Friday’s arrest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.