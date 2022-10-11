Warm weather continues; Heavy rain and strong wind on tap Thursday night.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a lovely fall day across western Mass with highs hitting middle to upper 60s with light breezes and full sunshine.

A light southerly wind flow will continue tonight and overnight, which should bring dew points up a bit and temperatures won’t be quite as cold as last night. Morning lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s with a few areas of fog.

A warmer weather trend will take over mid to late week and out through the weekend! Highs Wednesday afternoon should hit low 70s throughout the Pioneer Valley with middle to upper 60s in the hill towns. High pressure will give us another dry day, but a stronger southerly flow and approaching cold front will bring more clouds in for the afternoon. Breezes may occasionally gust over 20mph.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday evening and night for the threat of heavy rain, thunder and strong wind gusts. A potent cold front will move toward us throughout the day. Warm and blustery with southerly wind gusts to 30mph at times. Occasional showers are on tap for the afternoon and evening, then a steady period of rain is expected. Rain becomes heavy as the front moves through and 1-2 inches of rain is possible. The Berkshires and hills have a slight risk for flash flooding and isolated rain amounts may hit 3″! Water-logged roads are likely from around 8pm through 1 or 2am. Wind gusts may also reach 30-50mph at times(a Wind Advisory may be issued), especially Thursday night before the front arrives. Once the front moves east, rain and wind both end quickly.

Strong wind and heavy rain Thursday night will wrap up before sunrise Friday. While we may start with some patchy clouds and a shower, skies clear out quickly. Light breezes, sunshine and mild to warm temperatures return Friday afternoon and last through Sunday!

Next week looks to begin wet with our next system. A passing upper low and deep trough should follow with a period of cooler than normal weather.

