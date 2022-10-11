Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak.

Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized liquid CO2 tank with frozen lines which was off gassing. They then evacuated employees from the building.

Officials said that the tank had been been filled just hours before crews received the call. The company that filled the tank, as well as the state’s hazardous materials team, were then notified and called to the scene.

Upon their return, the company located a small leak in a pressure relief hose within the restaurant. They said that the recent filling has caused the frozen lines, and that the small leak led to the off gassing.

After the leak was repaired, fire officials consulted with the incident commander and hazmat team, who deemed the building safe. The business was able to resume operations.

No injuries were reported.

