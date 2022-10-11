Pittsfield Police arrest unarmed robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a weekend unarmed robbery in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police Capt. Gary Traversa said that a 77-year-old Pittsfield woman walked into the city’s police department on Sunday to report that she had been “forcefully robbed of her purse” while walking along the 200 block of North Street.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

Traversa added that within one hour of the robbery being reported, officers were able to find the victim’s belongings and arrested 30-year-old Felix Rios on one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 60.

Rios is expected to be arragined Tuesday in Central Berkshire District Court.

