Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley Tuesday morning.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, said that a 13-year-old boy was trying crossing the road in a crosswalk, near the Hampshire Juvenile Court, when he was hit by a white van.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition.

Loisel explained that authorities are now looking for that van, which is possibly a 2004 Ford Econoline van that may have damage to its front-right quarter panel or its passenger side. It’s believed that the van was heading eastbound on Route 9 from Amherst before the collision.

Police are looking for a van they believe hit a 13-year-old boy in Hadley on October 11, 2022 (Northwestern D.A.'s office)

“Somebody out there undoubtedly knows something, and we ask them to do the right thing by coming forward,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

