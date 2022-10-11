Police seize loaded firearm, stolen car in Springfield

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car, as well as arrested two suspects, near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday.

Detectives working a separate case noticed that a stolen car drove past them.

The driver, 24-year-old Elijah Brown, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended license and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male on firearms charges.

