Police seize loaded firearm, stolen car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a loaded firearm and stolen car, as well as arrested two suspects, near the intersection of Grant and Armory Streets on Saturday.

Detectives working a separate case noticed that a stolen car drove past them.

The driver, 24-year-old Elijah Brown, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended license and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old juvenile male on firearms charges.

