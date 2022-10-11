Springfield DPW seeking snow plow drivers as winter approaches

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We may still be early into fall, but with the weather getting cooler, it means winter is on the way and with winter comes snow, which means there’s a need for plow drivers.

The Springfield Department of Public Works is currently searching for snowplow drivers. DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News the goal is to find at least 120 people to help, five more than last year, and they must come equipped.

“We have to inspect their vehicles, which means they got to turn their vehicle into a snowplowing vehicle for us to be able to accept it. That means they may have to pull a vehicle off the road for a couple days, put the plows on, put the pumps on, prime everything, and make sure it’s working,” Cignoli noted.

There are currently about 20 drivers who have already signed up. We’re told, at the moment, the department’s winter budget is $1.6 million, with almost half of that going towards salt alone. Base pay for drivers ranges from $87 to $240 an hour depending on the weight of their vehicle, which could also increase based on the width of the plow. The rates overall are around a 20 percent increase from last year.

“A vehicle, like an F-250 or an F-350, can make $1,500 on a snowstorm or $1,500-plus depending on the size of the snowstorm,” Cignoli said.

Cignoli said those who sign up before November 18 could earn an extra $10 an hour and those who help plow at least 80 percent of the winter storms could earn a $500 bonus, which Cignoli hopes will add up to more snowplow drivers.

“Sometimes, plow operators just don’t show and so what we’re trying to do is incentivize them to get them to show up to storms. Some of the storms, like the smaller storms, [drivers] say they can’t do it or won’t do it, or they need to get vehicles fixed,” Cignoli noted.

As for fuel, Cignoli said those costs went up last year and have gone up again this year. While the department is keeping an eye on that, he says the prices are currently “relatively stable.”

“We use 50,000 gallons a month [for the whole year] in the city. Even a dollar increase puts a huge dent in the budget over the year…Snow is one of those things when you got to do it, solid waste is one of the things where we got to pick up trash and pick up recycling. Regardless of what [fuel] costs, we got to do it,” Cignoli added.

While the first snow isn’t expected in the very near future, Cignoli hopes to get drivers onboard as soon as possible.

Specifications and bid forms are available at the Department of Public Works operations center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., as well as the Office of Procurement on 36 Court Street in Springfield. They can also find the information by visiting the procurement department webpage.

