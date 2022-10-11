Suspect arraigned in connection with deadly pedestrian crash in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A suspect has been arraigned after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Chicopee late last week.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police were called to the 400 block of Springfield Street on Saturday after a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee dead at the scene.

“Mr. Weichel appears to have been walking to his car when he was struck by a motor vehicle operating in the wrong lane, and at speeds exceeding 70 [miles per hour],” Leydon noted, adding that the posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Nazier Grandison of Springfield in connection with the crash on charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of personal injury or death, speeding at a rate greater than was reasonable or proper, and marked lanes violation.

Grandison was arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court, where bail was at $10,000. He is due back in court on January 10.

The crash remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, as well as Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office and the D.A.’s motor vehicle homicide unit.

