Town by Town: Hispanic Heritage Month, all-abilities career fair, and Magic Month

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor, Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Josh Daley and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Ludlow.

This first half of October is Hispanic Heritage Month and Springfield is celebrating.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined American Medical Response-Springfield for their Hispanic Heritage Month event at their facility on Cottage Street.

The event wrapped up around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In Holyoke, MassHire will be hosting their first-ever All-Abilities Career Fair, highlighting National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The event is aimed at recognizing the important role that people with disabilities play in a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The career fair will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the V-Care Center on High Street.

A Magic Month display is being held at the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow starting Tuesday through Halloween.

Guests can view a display by the Society of American Magicians in the library’s display case.

