Trooper injured in crash involving MassDOT truck in Becket
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts state trooper was hospitalized following a crash along the Mass. Pike in Berkshire County.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a cruiser collided with a MassDOT truck on the westbound side of the highway, near mile-marker 20.8 in Becket.
The trooper driving the cruiser was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.