Trooper injured in crash involving MassDOT truck in Becket

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts state trooper was hospitalized following a crash along the Mass. Pike in Berkshire County.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a cruiser collided with a MassDOT truck on the westbound side of the highway, near mile-marker 20.8 in Becket.

The trooper driving the cruiser was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

