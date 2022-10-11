West Springfield man sentenced for embezzling over $1.4 million from employer

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield man was sentenced on Tuesday for embezzling over $1.4 million dollars from his Chicopee employer.

70-year-old Gerald Burke, the controller of a privately owned metal stamping company in Chicopee, was sentenced to 31 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

In April, Burke pleaded guilty to 8 counts of bank fraud, 2 counts of mail fraud, and 3 counts of filing a false tax return.

From October 2011 until his termination in 2018, Burke embezzled $1.4 million by authorizing additional payroll payments to himself, and by writing checks to himself and his credit card company from the company account.

He failed to report $1.2 million of his illegal income to the IRS over the nearly 7-year duration of the embezzlement scheme, thereby evading more than $160,000 in federal taxes.

