1 arrested, over 27,000 bags of drugs seized in Springfield

Photo of the evidence seized during a search warrant on Miller Street in Springfield
Photo of the evidence seized during a search warrant on Miller Street in Springfield(Mass. State Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is under arrest after a lengthy investigation resulted in the discovery of thousands of bags of drugs.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Hampden County led to a search warrant being issued for a residence on Miller Street in Springfield.

On Wednesday, that warrant was executed and during the search, which was conducted by local and state law enforcement, approximately 27,480 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl were seized, as well as approximately 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 45 grams of suspected cocaine.

In addition, two guns, ammunition, and an amount of money that is still being counted were also seized. One of the guns was reportedly stolen out of Agawam in September 2018.

Procopio added that Israel Silva-Guzman, the alleged target of the investigation and a resident of the Miller Street residence, was arrested and booked at the Springfield Police Department. He was booked on drug charges and a subsequent offense of firearms charges.

