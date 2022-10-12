13 cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path looking for forever homes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a dozen cats rescued from Hurricane Ian’s path in Florida have arrived in Springfield. Now, preparations are underway to find them new homes.

Thirteen cats, ranging in ages from two months old to 15 years old, are settling in at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. They arrived last week from shelters in Florida that were in the path of Hurricane Ian.

“They are just getting used to life in the northeast now…What shelters do in a case like that is they want to move out the animals that are already in their care and those that are the pets that go to different areas of the country,” said Lee Chambers with the Dakin Humane Society.

She said their journey was a long one.

“They were actually flown up and they landed in New York and we had a wonderful volunteer drive to New York and collect the 13 pets that we were going to have, so they had a long ride,” Chambers added.

Once they arrived at Dakin, preparations began for adoption.

“They had to go through their initial 48-hour quarantine period, which is typical when you bring animals in from other states,” Chambers explained.

Tests and medical evaluations followed and the last step is getting spayed or neutered. Chambers told us the cats are just about ready for their forever homes.

“They were very friendly when they were in their cages and carriers and someone would approach them, they came to the front of the cage and would interact, which is a great sign,” Chambers noted.

This upcoming Saturday, Dakin is hosting a walk-in adoption event from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Florida cats and dogs and other small animals.

