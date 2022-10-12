2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found two adult male gunshot victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the messsage, type SOLVE and your tip.

