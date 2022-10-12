2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two families are temporarily out of their homes after a crash crash Monday in West Springfield.
West Springfield fire officials said that they were called to a house on Union Street after a vehicle crashed into the building and hit a gas meter and electrical service.
The crash caused a gas leak, which was controlled by firefighters.
Eversource responded to the scene to address the gas and electrical issues.
