2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home

A vehicle crashed into a house on Union Street in West Springfield on October 10, 2022
A vehicle crashed into a house on Union Street in West Springfield on October 10, 2022(West Springfield Fire)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two families are temporarily out of their homes after a crash crash Monday in West Springfield.

West Springfield fire officials said that they were called to a house on Union Street after a vehicle crashed into the building and hit a gas meter and electrical service.

The crash caused a gas leak, which was controlled by firefighters.

Eversource responded to the scene to address the gas and electrical issues.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

school bus
Theft impacting specialized transportation, unable to bring students to school
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Tests show students across the board saw learning loss due to the pandemic, but English...
Getting Answers: how schools plan to help multilingual students post-COVID