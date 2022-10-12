2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two families are temporarily out of their homes after a crash crash Monday in West Springfield.

West Springfield fire officials said that they were called to a house on Union Street after a vehicle crashed into the building and hit a gas meter and electrical service.

The crash caused a gas leak, which was controlled by firefighters.

Eversource responded to the scene to address the gas and electrical issues.

