Alvord Street in South Hadley reopens following motorcycle collision

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley crews responded to Alvord Street Tuesday evening for reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car.

According to South Hadley Police, the call came in around 6:21 p.m.

A portion of the roadway had been closed while crews worked to clear the scene, however officials said that the street has reopened.

One motorist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A cause has not been determined at this time, however South Hadley Police are investigating.

