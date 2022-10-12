First Alert Weather Day - Heavy Rain, Wind Thursday Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another fantastic weather day in the books! Though a bit breezy at times, we saw good sunshine and temperatures hit the lower 70s in the valley – a 35+ degree temp swing from this morning!

Clouds continue to increase tonight and skies eventually turn cloudy. We keep a southerly breeze at around 5 to 15mph, which will help keep temperatures mild. Overnight lows only fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, but the only time frame of concern for disruptive weather is the evening and first half of the overnight. The day begins mostly cloudy with a low chance for a shower and gusty breezes. South-southeast wind may gust to 20-30mph throughout the day, then gusts peak after sunset and before 3am with some 40mph gusts possible. Showers gradually pick up through the afternoon and turn to a steady rain Thursday night. Rain should come down heavy at times along with a rumble of thunder, which may cause minor street flooding and ponding or even isolated flash flooding. There are currently no Watches or Advisories for our area, but some spotty wind damage may occur.

Rain and strong wind will lighten and end abruptly before sunrise Friday. Any clouds will gradually clear out and skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. If the front takes longer to exit, showers could linger through Friday morning, but chances are higher for a dry start.

The weekend begins with beautiful fall weather thanks to high pressure building to our south. Saturday begins colder and crisp and with full sunshine, temps get back to the 60s to near 70. Mild temperatures continue Sunday, but more clouds move in ahead of a weak cold front. A few showers are expected Sunday night, then a stronger front comes in Monday with a chance for more significant rainfall. Cooler temperatures are on tap much of the week.

