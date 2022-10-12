Bradley Airport website down following reported cyberattack

Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Bradley’s website is currently down following a cyberattack that has impacted airports throughout the country earlier this week.

Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) representative Ryan Tenny says that the attack is only impacting the website and has not affected airport operations.

Tenny adds there was no breach of data due to this attack.

Airports throughout the U.S. were impacted by the attack earlier this week.

