City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders are speaking out after police responded to a double homicide early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this one are not common in Indian Orchard, but she hopes to use the tragedy to bring the community and city of Springfield together.

“It’s an incident that happened; it’s not rampant out here in Indian Orchard,” Councilor Govan said. “I think that our city is relatively safe, thanks to the efforts of the administration and our police department, but we could always do better.”

Local leaders spoke to Western Mass News after two men died from gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police officers responded to the 200-block of Main Street in Indian Orchard shortly after 4 a.m. One man was pronounced dead on scene, and the other died at the hospital.

“Well, it doesn’t give me comfort because you don’t want anything like this to happen in your neighborhood,” Councilor Govan told us.

This marked the first double homicide in the city since November 2021, bringing the murder toll to 3 in the Indian Orchard neighborhood in the past year.

Councilor Govan told us that she hopes that this incident can bring the community together.

“I think people coming out and getting to know each other, talking to each other, knowing who lives here, who doesn’t live here, is very important,” she said.

She told Western Mass News that she also hopes to see a more balanced distribution of police officers in the city.

“I know that a lot of the time, even the residents, they say that there’s a lot of police presence downtown because of MGM, and of course, it’s needed, but I think if we could share that wealth,” Councilor Govan said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Springfield Police.

