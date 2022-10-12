City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this one are not common in Indian Orchard, but she hopes to use the tragedy to bring the community an
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders are speaking out after police responded to a double homicide early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this one are not common in Indian Orchard, but she hopes to use the tragedy to bring the community and city of Springfield together.

“It’s an incident that happened; it’s not rampant out here in Indian Orchard,” Councilor Govan said. “I think that our city is relatively safe, thanks to the efforts of the administration and our police department, but we could always do better.”

Local leaders spoke to Western Mass News after two men died from gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police officers responded to the 200-block of Main Street in Indian Orchard shortly after 4 a.m. One man was pronounced dead on scene, and the other died at the hospital.

“Well, it doesn’t give me comfort because you don’t want anything like this to happen in your neighborhood,” Councilor Govan told us.

This marked the first double homicide in the city since November 2021, bringing the murder toll to 3 in the Indian Orchard neighborhood in the past year.

Councilor Govan told us that she hopes that this incident can bring the community together.

“I think people coming out and getting to know each other, talking to each other, knowing who lives here, who doesn’t live here, is very important,” she said.

She told Western Mass News that she also hopes to see a more balanced distribution of police officers in the city.

“I know that a lot of the time, even the residents, they say that there’s a lot of police presence downtown because of MGM, and of course, it’s needed, but I think if we could share that wealth,” Councilor Govan said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Springfield Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. State Police, DEA fentanyl seizure 101222
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee.
Town by Town: Rise & Shine breakfast, Veterans’ Services, and music for seniors
Kiosks are about to go up all around Springfield to offer legal help to anyone who needs it.
WNEU setting up free legal kiosks to help economically disadvantaged in Springfield
For the second time in just over a year, catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in...
Agawam city councilor calls for more action after latest catalytic converter thefts