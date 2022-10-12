Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam nearing 50 years in business

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s time to fall in love with western Mass. and this week, we’re highlighting Cooper’s Gifts. Open in Agawam for nearly 50 years, the shop is getting ready for some exciting sales and events leading up to the holiday season.

Kate Gourde, the proud owner, inherited the business from her parents and has grown it into a successful shop for all your gifts, home, and apparel needs.

“We are all about who else can we help you cross off of your list,” Gourde explained.

With the holidays right around the corner, Cooper’s retail therapists, as Gourde called them, are already gearing up for the influx of shoppers coming their way.

“Nobody does Christmas like Cooper’s does. We have something for everybody on your list. We have merchandise coming in left and right. Literally, something for every single person on your list…We will also kick right into doing our Christmas prelude, which is on Veteran’s weekend, then we do all kinds of things for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” Gourde explained.

Not only does Cooper’s have new items arriving to the store each week, but Gourde puts a lot of thought into where the inventory is coming from.

“We have been very mindful and selecting our vendors in looking for the added extras. We pay close attention to vendors that are either handmade or made in the U.S.A. or woman-owned…companies with special gift back lines, companies that give back to charities through their sales. We are always looking for those extra special things and gifts of meaning,” Gourde noted.

Cooper’s is known for helping customers choose the right gift for those on the receiving end, but not everything has to be a gift for someone else. One of their specialties when it comes to home decor is curtains.

“This is our niche. We have a fantastic selection of curtains throughout the store, upstairs, downstairs…We have a loaner program where people can take them home and try them at no additional cost and no obligation, so definitely a great time to think about getting your home ready for the holidays and we’ll have some special offers going on for that,” Gourde added.

As the business is approaching 50 years of serving the western Massachusetts community, Gourde is aiming to reach a big milestone.

“We started the ‘Round Up’ program in 2014 and every month, we do a different local charity and we have customers round up a few cents to the next dollar at the register and if they do, we match 50 percent and we have been keeping a running tally all this time and we are very hopeful that we will hit $50,000 by the end of this year,” Gourde said.

This upcoming weekend is Cooper’s curtain trunk show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can stop by and get ready made curtains to take home and hang up on your windows or even custom-made curtains as well. There will also be special gifts with purchase just this weekend.

(Segment sponsored by Cooper’s Gifts)

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.