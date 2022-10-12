Hampden DA announce major drug, gun bust in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A stepped-up crackdown on crime is paying off in Holyoke.

On Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced a major drug and gun bust in the city. That investigation resulted in a significant seizure of drugs and firearms, and led to two arrests.

Western Mass News was there Wednesday when District Attorney Gulluni revealed that the location where the drugs and firearms were found is of great interest to law enforcement.

He said that a murder occurred in the parking lot back in September following a gun battle, which resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Victor Diaz-Torres. He offered an update on Wednesday.

“Over the past several months, members of my office’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and the Holyoke Police Department have investigated heroin and cocaine sales occurring in and around 119 Nonotuck Street in the city of Holyoke,” District Attorney Gulluni said. “Late last week on October 7th, 2022 at approximately 1:30, search warrants were executed at an apartment located at 119 Nonotuck Street. During the execution of that warrant, and what you see here before you, detectives seized almost 21,000 individual bags of heroin, almost 400 grams, which is almost a half kilogram. Also, over a kilogram of cocaine, 2 AR-15 rifles, 3 handguns, over 20 extended or high-capacity magazines, various ammunition, and about $6,000 in United States currency.”

Two suspects are facing charges in connection to this investigation. 22-year-old Francisco Marrero and 23-year-old Victor Colon, both of Holyoke, were arraigned in Holyoke District Court Tuesday.

Both of these suspects are being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing that is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.