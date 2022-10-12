Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Committee names 65th Rohan Award recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Saint Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced the 64th Rohan Award recipient.

The winner for this year’s award is Cathy McEvady, a 25-year member of the committee who joined with her husband Jim in 1997.

McEvady currently serves as the co-chair of the Ambassador’s Breakfast, and has previously been the co-chair of the Citizenship Awards Dinner and post-parade party.

The award was established in 1957 to honor the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke’s first grand marshal, Thomas F. Rohan.

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and the 46th St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.