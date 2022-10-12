House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’

By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from several western Mass. towns responded to a major fire at a home on North Street in Hatfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officials told us that no one was in the home, and no injuries were reported.

However, according to Whately Fire Chief John Hannum, the house is considered to be a total loss.

Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates in air and online as we receive them.

