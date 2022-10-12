Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A double murder early Wednesday morning in Springfield’s Indian Orchard section remains under investigation.

The scene unfolded on Main Street in the early hours of Wednesday when officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that two men were found shot. One died at the scene and the other was transported to Baystate Medical Center and died from his injuries there. None of the victim’s identities have been released yet.

Walsh told us this is the first double homicide in the city since November 2021 and it’s only the second and third homicide in the Indian Orchard neighborhood in the past year.

We also brought questions to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni about what he believes may have led up to the incident.

“We don’t believe there’s any ongoing threat to any members of the public at this point. We are pursuing suspects, but other than that, it appears to be a targeted shooting, again, with two deaths,” Gulluni explained.

Gulluni also added that members of the D.A.’s murder unit were on-scene Wednesday morning. This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department homicide unit at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the messsage, type SOLVE and your tip.

