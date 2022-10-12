Hampden D.A. discusses recent narcotics investigation

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be addressing a recent narcotics investigation that resulted in two arrests.

In additon, a large amount of heroin was seized as part of that investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest details on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.