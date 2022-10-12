Hampden D.A. discusses recent narcotics investigation

Some of the evidence seized during a narcotics investigation in Holyoke
Some of the evidence seized during a narcotics investigation in Holyoke(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will be addressing a recent narcotics investigation that resulted in two arrests.

In additon, a large amount of heroin was seized as part of that investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest details on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
A vehicle crashed into a house on Union Street in West Springfield on October 10, 2022
2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home
school bus
Theft impacting specialized transportation, unable to bring students to school
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Police investigation underway along Main Street in Indian Orchard