Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jared Street

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Ludlow responded to Jared Drive Wednesday afternoon for reports of a house fire.

Western Mass News received a picture from a viewer showing the house completely engulfed in flames.

Officials at the scene told us that it was a wind-fueled fire.

Thankfully, everyone who lived inside the home made it out, however one person did suffer a minor injury and one pet is still missing.

Ludlow’s fire chief told us that the home is a complete loss. He added that neighbors around the home were evacuated due to a propane leak.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.