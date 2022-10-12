Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jared Street

Officials at the scene told us that it was a wind-fueled fire.
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Ludlow responded to Jared Drive Wednesday afternoon for reports of a house fire.

Western Mass News received a picture from a viewer showing the house completely engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, everyone who lived inside the home made it out, however one person did suffer a minor injury and one pet is still missing.

Ludlow’s fire chief told us that the home is a complete loss. He added that neighbors around the home were evacuated due to a propane leak.

