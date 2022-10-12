Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation

Mass. State Police, DEA fentanyl seizure 101222
Mass. State Police, DEA fentanyl seizure 101222(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday.

According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force’s Springfield office to conduct a joint operation in Springfield.

On Tuesday, October 11th, officials said that they discovered an abandoned vehicle on Andrew Street in Springfield.

Both agencies conducted inventory of the vehicle, during which they located approximately 30,000 dosage units of suspected fentanyl.

Officials told us that the investigation is ongoing and that no further information is available for release at this time.

