MGM Springfield hosts Rise & Shine Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning.

The event featured presentations from MGM executives.

It also addressed MGM’s transformative economic impact on the region following the pandemic, as well as the recent passage of sports betting that will lead to the opening of the new MGM sports lounge.

Among the speakers were MGM Springfield officials, who announced that Cirque’s Holiday Spectacular will be coming to town this winter, and their outdoor ice skating rink will be up and running the day after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.