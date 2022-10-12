MGM Springfield hosts Rise & Shine Breakfast

MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning.
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber Wednesday morning.

The event featured presentations from MGM executives.

It also addressed MGM’s transformative economic impact on the region following the pandemic, as well as the recent passage of sports betting that will lead to the opening of the new MGM sports lounge.

Among the speakers were MGM Springfield officials, who announced that Cirque’s Holiday Spectacular will be coming to town this winter, and their outdoor ice skating rink will be up and running the day after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blustery and warm Thursday with periods of stronger gusts and heavy rain Thursday night.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Top photo depicts a 2004 Ford Econoline van, similar to one investigators believe was involved...
Search continues for van involved in Hadley hit-and-run
school bus generic
Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses
Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield is seeing a spike in early cases of respiratory...
Baystate Children’s seeing spike in early respiratory virus cases