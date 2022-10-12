Part of Calhoun Street in Springfield closed due to gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Calhoun Street in Springfield is closed to traffic as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Springfield fire officials report that a subcontractor, who was working for Eversource, hit a two-inch supply line around midday Wednesday.

The leak has been secured and repairs will take approximately two to three hours to complete.

Calhoun Street is closed between Main Street and Dwight Street.

