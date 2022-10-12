Police investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning.

Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear.

Police have the road closed in the area and are urging motorists to avoid the area.

