Search continues for van involved in Hadley hit-and-run

Top photo depicts a 2004 Ford Econoline van, similar to one investigators believe was involved...
Top photo depicts a 2004 Ford Econoline van, similar to one investigators believe was involved in a hit and run in Hadley.(Northwestern D.A.'s office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to narrow down the type of van they believe was involved in the hit-and-run of a teen in Hadley.

Arund 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was trying to cross Route 9 in a crosswalk, near Hampshire Juvenile Court, when he was hit by a white van that was traveling westbound. The teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that based on evidence at the scene and surveillance video, investigators believe that the van may be a 2004 Ford Econoline van with possible damage to the passenger side front corner and the front passenger side window area.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said that their office is actively following leads and that “the smallest detail might be all that’s needed to help solve this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Hadley Police at (413) 584-0883.

