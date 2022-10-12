Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were major school bus disruptions in two local communities Wednesday morning after more than half a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from a school bus lot in Agawam. Now, parents and local leaders are asking for more to be done.

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that eight catalytic converters were stolen from mini school buses at the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative lot around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. One parent told Western Mass News that she received a text this morning that notified her of the theft and said transportation would not be available for students who ride on the minibuses, which serve special needs students in Agawam and West Springfield. The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told us this impacted students and their families.

“My concern is for those students who are special needs and rely on that transportation, like in wheelchairs and now, a lot of those kids might not make it to school and miss services like physical therapy or occupational therapy,” the parent explained.

However, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. In April 2021, nearly four dozen catalytic converters were stolen from the same lot in Agawam. Now, parents, like the one we spoke with, said more needs to be done.

“This has to stop because this does affect these children and whoever is doing it, they don’t realize the impact that they have…At least have more security, so it doesn’t effect these children and these families because it’s a hardship to the parents of these children,” the parent added.

Western Mass News also spoke with Agawam City Councilor Cecelia Calabrese, who also shared her concerns.

“One of the things that concerns me is the frequency which this type of crime keeps being committed. The really heartbreaking thing about this is that it is impacting our most vulnerable citizens,” Calabrese added.

Western Mass News reached out to the bus company, as well as the superintendents from Agawam and West Springfield Public Schools. We have not heard back, but Agawam Public Schools posted a message to families Wednesday afternoon that said that specialized transportation for students will resume tomorrow.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blustery and warm Thursday with periods of stronger gusts and heavy rain Thursday night.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Top photo depicts a 2004 Ford Econoline van, similar to one investigators believe was involved...
Search continues for van involved in Hadley hit-and-run
MGM Springfield hosted the October Rise & Shine event for the Springfield Regional Chamber...
MGM Springfield hosts Rise & Shine Breakfast
Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield is seeing a spike in early cases of respiratory...
Baystate Children’s seeing spike in early respiratory virus cases