Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were major school bus disruptions in two local communities Wednesday morning after more than half a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from a school bus lot in Agawam. Now, parents and local leaders are asking for more to be done.

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that eight catalytic converters were stolen from mini school buses at the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative lot around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. One parent told Western Mass News that she received a text this morning that notified her of the theft and said transportation would not be available for students who ride on the minibuses, which serve special needs students in Agawam and West Springfield. The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told us this impacted students and their families.

“My concern is for those students who are special needs and rely on that transportation, like in wheelchairs and now, a lot of those kids might not make it to school and miss services like physical therapy or occupational therapy,” the parent explained.

However, this is not the first time an incident like this has happened. In April 2021, nearly four dozen catalytic converters were stolen from the same lot in Agawam. Now, parents, like the one we spoke with, said more needs to be done.

“This has to stop because this does affect these children and whoever is doing it, they don’t realize the impact that they have…At least have more security, so it doesn’t effect these children and these families because it’s a hardship to the parents of these children,” the parent added.

Western Mass News also spoke with Agawam City Councilor Cecelia Calabrese, who also shared her concerns.

“One of the things that concerns me is the frequency which this type of crime keeps being committed. The really heartbreaking thing about this is that it is impacting our most vulnerable citizens,” Calabrese added.

Western Mass News reached out to the bus company, as well as the superintendents from Agawam and West Springfield Public Schools. We have not heard back, but Agawam Public Schools posted a message to families Wednesday afternoon that said that specialized transportation for students will resume tomorrow.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.