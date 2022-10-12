Theft impacting specialized transportation, unable to bring students to school

school bus
school bus(WILX)
By Libby James
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, certain school buses are unable to bring students to school in Agawam and West Springfield due to a theft at the bus yard.

These buses were for specialized transportation via mini school buses.

Agawam Public Schools posted on their Facebook page stating that this doesn’t impact the rest of the district and if families have questions they are urged to call the special services.

