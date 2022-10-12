Town by Town: Rise & Shine breakfast, Veterans’ Services, and music for seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Easthampton, and Chicopee.

The Springfield Regional Chamber kicked off its First Rise & Shine Business Breakfast Wednesday morning at MGM Springfield.

The event featured presentations from MGM’s Executive Director of Finance Arlen Carballo and Director of Community Affairs Beth Ward.

The breakfast celebrated the casino’s decade of commitment to the Chamber and the Greater Springfield Region.

On Thursday in Easthampton, a Veterans’ Services Outreach Event will be held at the Big E Supermarket from 3 to 7 p.m.

Easthampton Veteran Services, along with other local veteran service organizations, will be there.

Some of the outreach services veterans can expect are VA health care, mental health, area groups, and more.

RiverMills Center Chicopee Council on Aging held a music for seniors event Wednesday.

Guests got to enjoy performances by “Elvis and the Everly Brothers.” The group brings back memories such as “sock hops” and doing the twist!

Refreshments were served during this performance.

