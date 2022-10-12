Westfield Technical Academy takes part in ‘Future Media Leaders’ program

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy Wednesday at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Westfield Technical Academy for a “Future Media Leaders” tour at our Springfield studios.

The group heard from a wide range of departments on the various career paths across the media industry.

We’re looking to help inspire high school students to become the next generation of journalists. Teachers: click here for more information.

