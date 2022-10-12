Westfield Technical Academy takes part in ‘Future Media Leaders’ program

Westfield Technical Academy takes part in ‘Future Media Leaders’ program
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a busy Wednesday at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Westfield Technical Academy for a “Future Media Leaders” tour at our Springfield studios.

The group heard from a wide range of departments on the various career paths across the media industry.

We’re looking to help inspire high school students to become the next generation of journalists. Teachers: click here for more information.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews were called to a gas leak along Calhoun Street in Springfield on October 12, 2022
Part of Calhoun Street in Springfield closed due to gas leak
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
Some of the evidence seized during a narcotics investigation in Holyoke
Hampden D.A. discusses recent narcotics investigation
A vehicle crashed into a house on Union Street in West Springfield on October 10, 2022
2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home