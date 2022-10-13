2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Two are dead and a third was released from the hospital late Thursday morning.

The two fallen officers have been identified as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte, father of two with a third child on the way, and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. Born and raised in Bristol, Hamzy is survived by his wife.

The third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound overnight and he was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford late Thursday morning. It was a emotional scene as the officer received a round of applause as he left.

Earlier Thursday morning, a procession took place as the fallen officers were brought from Bristol to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington. It was a line of police cars that stretched for miles.

A press conference was held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday where Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould shared the news of his men laying their lives on the line and making the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are honored to serve on the front lines protecting and serving the community of Bristol and that’s what these heroes did last night. They answered a call to duty and they responded without hesitation and that’s what they did every night before that and that’s what all of our officers do and will continue to do day after day,” Gold explained.

The shooting happened at a house on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol and the suspect in this shooting was fatally shot by police at the scene.

There is a growing memorial outside the Bristol Police Department and an outpouring of support for the fallen officers.

