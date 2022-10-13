2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Two officers were killed and one was seriously injured in a shooting that happened in Bristol overnight, according to state police.

State police confirmed that they responded to the Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street area in Bristol shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

They asked that thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and everyone impacted.

“Three officers were shot in Bristol [officer-involved shooting],” Connecticut State Police wrote on social media. “We are still working diligently to gather accurate information from our investigators and all that are involved. We will provide a press conference as soon as we can. Again, please be patient as the scene is still very active and fluid.”

The scene was a residential area about a half mile from ESPN.

There’s no word as to which department the officers belonged.

The officers were transported to Bristol Health, where Channel 3 saw a heavy police presence.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 that the frequency of the gunfire was frightening.

“We just, like, hearing the gunshots like ‘pop pop pop pop pop pop’ up and stop, and then stop for maybe 30 seconds and then another round ‘pop pop pop pop pop’ and then it just stopped. And then [we] started hearing sirens and everything else,” said Ted Krawiec, an eyewitness.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that it responded to the area Wednesday night.

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting.

