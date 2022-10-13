Boston Police investigating reported kidnapping on Commonwealth Avenue

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Boston are investigating a reported kidnapping in Boston.

Boston Police said that the incident took place around 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue.

They noted that the investigation is in the preliminary stages and added that the victim is reported to be an approximately eight year old boy and the suspect is a described as a female.

Investigators have released surveillance photos of a vehicle possibly involved in the reported incident.

Boston Police have released photos of a possible suspect vehicle in connection with a reported kidnapping (Boston Police)

