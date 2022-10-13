Boston Police: reported kidnapping was ‘misunderstanding’

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Boston have provided new information into a reported kidnapping in Boston.

Boston Police said that the incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue. They added that the victim was reportedly an approximately eight year old boy and the suspect was a described as a female.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a vehicle that was possibly involved.

Boston Police have released photos of a possible suspect vehicle in connection with a reported kidnapping (Boston Police)

Shortly before 5 p.m., Boston Police noted that the van and child had been located and said that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

They thanked the public for promptly sharing their earlier social media posts and for those who saw something and said something.

