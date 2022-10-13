Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor.

“I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be, at this point, for why they would set-up the ambush, but I mean I imagine they chose a domestic call because it is likely to be a quick and fast police response,” said Creig Dunton, associate professor of criminal justice at Western New England University.

Dunton shared his reaction to the deadly shooting in Bristol, CT that left two officers dead.

“They were setting a trap to kill law enforcement, which the motive behind that is, of course, going to be concerning,” Dunton added.

Connecticut State Police are now saying they believe the officers were lured to the home on Wednesday night after receiving a fake call from the suspect for a domestic violence dispute between himself and his brother.

“It’s kind of a unique scenario. I know there was another case in western New York a number of years ago where somebody had made a false police call and attempted basically to assassinate police and I believe, in New York, they made it an additional charge to attack and try to kill first responders, so it’s not something that happens often,” Dunton noted.

For the Springfield Police Department, this shooting hit close to home following the death of one of their own officers, Kevin Ambrose, 10 years ago. Ambrose was a longtime cop in the city and was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic dispute where a 35-year-old man opened fire at Ambrose and died from multiple gunshots. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood shared her reaction to this fatal shooting in Connecticut.

“Our hearts and our condolences go out to Bristol, CT Chief Brian Gould out there and Springfield knows all too well that the death of an officer like this. No matter what the circumstances, it’s a life changer. It’s a life changer for the family, but definitely is a life changer that work with that officer,” Clapprood said.

Dunton told Western Mass News that this incident raises concerns for police.

“It’s really concerning how police will respond to future domestic calls because of the fear of something like this happening. I mean this kind of, like the combination of fear police have whenever they respond to a domestic violence call,” Dunton said.

