First Alert Weather Day: heavy rain, wind expected tonight

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It remains a First Alert Weather Day, with heavy rain and wind still expected this evening into tonight.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of western Mass from 8PM to Friday morning.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for northern Berkshire County through 10pm.

The worst of it looks to be from about 8pm to 4am, so it is looking to be a stormy night.

As a cold front slowly draws closer a southerly flow will continue to increase. A south-southeast wind will gust up to 30mph throughout the day, then gusts peak tonight with some 40mph gusts possible. Showers will be around off and on through the rest of the afternoon and become more widespread this evening. Steadier, heavy rain will move in tonight with a rumble of thunder possible, which may cause street flooding and ponding especially in areas of poor drainage. Some spotty wind damage is possible with the gusty winds. This may lead to some spotty outages. If possible try to clear storm drains of leaves and debris and be extra cautions as wet leaves will make things slick.

Rain and strong wind will lighten and end abruptly before sunrise tomorrow. Early clouds will gradually clear out and skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. The breeze will be much lighter and it stays mild with highs near 70. A beautiful October day!

The weekend starts beautiful with high pressure building to our south. Saturday begins cool and crisp and with full sunshine, temps get back to the 60s to near 70. Mild temperatures continue Sunday, but more clouds move in ahead of a weak cold front. There may be a shower around, but the bulk of the day will be dry. Ahead of a stronger front we have a chance for more significant rainfall late Monday into Tuesday followed by the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Highs will be stuck in the 40′s and lower 50′s.

