Heavy police presence at Bristol Health following shooting of 3 officers in Bristol

A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a...
A flag was put up outside Bristol Health, where three officers were brought following a shooting. Two of them died.(WFSB)
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol.

Two of them were killed, state police confirmed on Thursday morning.

A heavy police presence was seen outside of Bristol Health, where the officers were transported, on Thursday morning.

Cruisers from a multitude of police departments, including Cheshire, Southington, Berlin and Connecticut State Police, were parked in front of the hospital.

Thursday morning, Channel 3 awaited word from officials as to the details of the shooting. The only detail released was that the officers had been shot.

The incident happened on Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the officers responded to some sort of 911 call. From there, an apparent confrontation ended in gunfire.

State police have not clarified the department to which the officers belonged.

There was a heavy police presence outside of Bristol Health on Thursday morning.

