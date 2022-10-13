Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins.

Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.

A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, shared a video with Western Mass News of a car driving away from their home in Agawam on Tuesday night. They claim that the person in the vehicle stole $2,000 worth of tools off their truck, and a second vehicle was rummaged through.

They filed a police report on Wednesday morning, but now, they are concerned that this will continue to happen around town.

“There’s been an incredible uptick in car break-ins along River Road, also in West Springfield, and I believe it’s going on in Westfield, too,” said Agawam City Council Vice President Cecilia Calabrese.

Western Mass News spoke Councilor Calabrese, who is also running for Massachusetts State Senate. She weighed in on these recent car break-ins.

“These are property crimes, and the perpetrators probably feel like they’re victimless because they are taking property, but they’re not victimless crimes. These are crimes that impact people’s lives,” she told us. “These people that are committing these crimes are doing it because they are getting away with it.”

We also checked in with Senator John Velis, who is running for re-election against Councilor Calabrese. He told us that this has been a recurring problem throughout western Massachusetts for quite some time.

“It’s really about staying vigilant. I mean, obviously, you have to do that, and it’s really trying to see if we can engage our partners in law enforcement to kind of get out there more,” Senator Velis said. “My suspicion is that much of this is probably tied to one of the greatest things that is still out there, which is, of course, the opioid epidemic. People stealing, selling it, pawning it to feed addiction. It’s a horrific cycle.”

He added that he does not see this issue going away anytime soon.

“Their hope is to get people with their guard down and then go to the next community when people kind of catch on, and it’s put out there like it was in Agawam,” Senator Velis said. “I think it’s great that folks have been so active on Facebook, letting their neighbors know.”

Agawam Police are also reminding people to report any suspicious activity at the time it is happening and encourage people to always lock their cars.

