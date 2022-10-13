Salvation Army preparing Coats for Kids donations for distribution

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers are helping families stay warm this winter with donations to our Coats for Kids drive. We’ve teamed up with the Salvation Army to make it all happen.

“Without the community, we would absolutely not be able to do this event and what they were able to provide today was huge,” said Danielle Latalle, social services director with the Salvation Army.

Hundreds of coats were donated, along with other winter gear and even some handmade scarves - all of which are going back to the greater Springfield community. Latalle told us this year’s annual Coats for Kids drive is a huge success.

“What was amazing for us to see were the handmade hats, scarves, and gloves. There had to be hundreds of them, so that is going to be huge,” Latalle added.

Latalle told Western Mass News this is her fifteenth year leading her favorite event.

“We make little aisles. It is like a little store. You see little kids skipping through the store, looking for their favorite coat and favorite color,” Latelle noted.

If you are in need of warm clothes, the Salvation Army is asking you to bring photo identification, proof of children in the household, and proof of address, but Latelle said they are there to serve the people in need.

“There are some qualifications, but really, it is for anyone in need of a warm winter coat,” Latalle said.

If you need winter clothes to stay warm this winter, be sure to go to the Salvation Army at 170 Pearl Street in Springfield on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I really love working with the community. The Salvation Army is what has kept me here for 15 years and I love it and I can’t wait for the event,” Latalle explained.

