Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with new mayoral aide Shenell Ford
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with new mayoral aide Shenell Ford(Office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno)
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide.

Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.

Ford previously worked as a research associate lactation consultant at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Sarno said that Ford is very active in the community and serves on numerous boards and committees in support of mothers, babies, and their families.

Ford begins in the mayor’s office on October 31.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities in Boston are investigating a reported kidnapping in Boston.
Boston Police investigating reported kidnapping on Commonwealth Avenue
Western Mass News viewers are helping families stay warm this winter with donations to our...
Salvation Army preparing Coats for Kids donations for distribution
Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato of the Bristol Police Department.
Police: 2 officers killed in Connecticut shooting were ambushed
Springfield Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener