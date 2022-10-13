Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide.

Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.

Ford previously worked as a research associate lactation consultant at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Sarno said that Ford is very active in the community and serves on numerous boards and committees in support of mothers, babies, and their families.

Ford begins in the mayor’s office on October 31.

