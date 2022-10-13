Springfield Police discuss dangers of responding to domestic violence calls

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of two police officers in Bristol, CT on Thursday has sent shockwaves throughout the police community and for the Springfield Police Department, it hits close to home following the death of one of their own officers, Kevin Ambrose, 10 years ago. He was killed in the line of duty when responding to a domestic dispute.

“We, in Springfield, know all too well that domestic calls can prove to be very dangerous when we lost Officer Ambrose,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

Connecticut State Police said that they believe the officers in Bristol were lured to the home on Wednesday night after receiving a fake call from the suspect for a domestic violence dispute between himself and his brother. Now, we’re getting answers from Clapprood about the dangers of responding to domestic violence calls.

“Domestic calls are different than other calls in such that we’re going usually to their domain or their private residence, an area that they’re familiar with, we’re not. Emotions in domestics run high, which changes behavior,” Clapprood noted.

October also marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Springfield Police shared this information with Western Mass News about the number of domestic violence calls they have responded to over the past two years. In 2021, Springfield Police responded to more than 8,000 calls for domestic disturbances. More than 1,750 of those were for domestic incidents involving a weapon.

So far for 2022, through September, they have responded to more than 6,200 domestic violence calls, which is more than 22 responses by officers each day and more than 1,300 of those involved a weapon.

Clapprood told us these types of calls are some of the most dangerous that police respond to.

“We’re going into a situation where we don’t know necessarily if there’s weapons in the home or what the game plan is or what the situation is. A lot of times, officers will go into a home and people within the house turn on the officers and, understandable, you defend your mom or your dad or brother or sister and the officers have a lot more to deal with than what they normally would,” Clapprood explained.

She also shared that Springfield Police have stepped up their crime unit in their police department, which helps officers get important information before arriving on scene.

“Our new crime analysis center can now give us a little history, which is helpful…the history of the address you’re going to, are their firearms licenses there? Are there registered firearms there? Have they fought with the police before? So, every little bit helps us, but we’re put in a real tough situation. Don’t act too strong too fast, but be ready in case things change quickly,” Clapprood added.

Clapprood also told us she is keeping an eye on her officers and how they are reacting to this deadly shooting in Connecticut, especially the younger and newer officers.

