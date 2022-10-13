Town by Town: October 13

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, Springfield Technical Community College hosted the first of two special live and virtual events with Baltimore artist Kumasi Barnett. The event was held at Carberry Fine Arts Gallery on the STCC campus. If you missed the event on Thursday, another event will be underway Friday at 12:15 p.m.

In Chicopee, the city held a Polish flag raising in from of City Hall. to honor Polish heritage month. After the ceremony, a small reception was held outside of the mayor’s office.

In Agawam, the Agawam Public Library has an exhibit set up, showcasing the work of photographer and Springfield native Mark Chester. A display of over 30 black and white framed photos from his collection “The Bay State: A multicultural Landscape” will be on display at the library for the month of October.

