American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy.

Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class.

“This is AIC’s first ever candidate in its entire history. To me, that’s a big thing. And I wanted to celebrate that, I wanted to celebrate his accomplishments, our department’s accomplishments in navigating through things and our officers in general,” said Roberto Gonzalez, Command Lieutenant and Acting Chief of Police.

Officer McGuire trained under the American International College Campus Police for a year and a half.

Now, he is ready to begin a new chapter as the college’s first official candidate into the Western Mass Police Acadmey’s 65th recruitment officer candidate class. The training will take around six months.

Mayor Sarno was also in attendance to send off the candidate. During the event, he congratulated the newest candidate and also thanked the entire campus police force for their efforts to keep the college campus safe.

Western Mass News asked the police academy candidate how he was feeling about the new chapter ahead

“I’m excited. I’m anxious to get it started. Like I’ve said, all the hard work is yet to come…We are not the only ones who serve, our families also serve. I seldom get to see my daughter, I spend a lot of my time training, working, and being that mentor,” McGuire said.

The officer and 10-year Army veteran shared that becoming a police officer has been a life-long dream of his, one that was temporarily put on hold.

“This is a life-long dream of mine, I started this 15 years ago, and my daughter was epileptic and autistic so I had to put all that on hold and focus all my energies at home. Now everything is under control so I’m right back where I belong getting it done,” McGuire said.

Western Mass News asked the Command Lieutenant about the dangerous situations police officers sometimes face on duty and the importance of celebrating moments like Thursday’s.

“We always have that in the back of our minds. when we walk out the door, we don’t know if we’re coming back. That’s the job. But we are there for the families of those fallen, we still remember them, but we still have to do the job and move forward…These little victories are very, very important. these little events are very important,” said Gonzalez.

After graduating from the academy, officer McGuire will return to American International College where he will serve as a campus officer for two years.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.