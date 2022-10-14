Getting Answers: police safety protocols vary by community, state

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers on the training protocols in place for police officers responding to emergency calls and have learned that procedures are different in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

In the situation in Connecticut, shots rang out in an instant as officers arrived on the scene. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne said there is no such thing as a routine call.

“Our officers, we always try to train them to always be aware of our surroundings at all times, prepare for the unexpected as best we can,” Odiorne explained.

However, how do the protocols in Connecticut differ from those in Massachusetts? We spoke Mike Lawlor, a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven. He told Western Mass News that there are some key differences between the two states when it comes to training.

“The police officers’ standards and training in Massachusetts is not the same for all police departments. In Connecticut now, it’s the same for state police and local police. We have more uniformed statewide standards in Connecticut than you would see in Massachusetts,” Lawlor said.

It’s important to note that police officers in Massachusetts do go through a statewide program before receiving individualized training at their local departments. Lawlor told Western Mass News that, in this case, it’s hard to prepare for being immediately fired upon when arriving on the scene. He added that a similar case in Connecticut that happened 18 years ago inspired law enforcement to develop a database that can give officers lifesaving information.

“Police and prosecutors and everyone would have access to every bit of information that exists in the system, similar to doing a Google search, but with special credentials,” Lawlor noted.

The Chicopee Police Department told Western Mass News that they do have a similar database that is centralized to the city or towns of which the officers serve.

