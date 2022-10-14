Jamie Lee Curtis says she will not return to the franchise after ‘Halloween Ends’

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis has officially had her last encounter with the relentless killer Michael Myers.

On Wednesday, the actress confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that her performance as “Final Girl” Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends” will mark her last appearance in the “Halloween” film franchise.

In the interview, Kimmel even goes as far as pulling out a document and having Curtis confirm, in writing, that she will not be returning to the franchise.

Curtis’ status as a scream queen seems to run in the family, as her mother, Janet Leigh, was in Alfred Hitchcock’s slasher classic “Psycho.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.
Jamie Lee Curtis said "Halloween Ends" will mark her last appearance in the franchise.(MTV)

In 1978, Curtis followed in her mother’s footsteps by taking on the role of Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s genre classic “Halloween.” She would reprise the role throughout the next 44 years in various films in the franchise, starting with the film’s first sequel, “Halloween II,” in 1981. It would be almost 20 years before she was brought back to the role in 1998′s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.”

With her character’s apparent death in 2002′s “Halloween: Resurrection,” it seemed like Curtis’ time in the series was over. However, like the masked bogeyman at the center of the franchise, Curtis’ character wouldn’t stay dead and returned yet again for the soft reboot/retcon of the Halloween series titled “Halloween.”

The 2018 movie also kickstarted a new trilogy which made Curtis’ role as Laurie Strode once again a lead character. The trilogy included 2021′s “Halloween Kills” and concluded with this year’s “Halloween Ends.”

To further immortalize her impact in film, Curtis had her hand and shoe prints left in cement at the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, N.C., including off-duty police officer
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border